Looking For A Classy Outfit? Take Cue From Mrunal Thakur's Beige Trench Coat

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She is among the few actresses who started her career through television and later became a huge success on the big screen. She has not just impressed the audience through her performances in Bollywood but has left an indelible mark by being a part of South Indian cinemas as well. She enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from her acting abilities, Mrunal is also popular for her sartorial choices. Recently, the Jersey actress took to Instagram and shared some stylish pictures from her latest photoshoot.

In the post, Mrunal Thakur was spotted in a beige trench coat with a belt paired with matching baggy pants. She also wore white high heels that added more definition to her outfit. She elevated her entire look with a blue-coloured shimmery eyeshadow, which made her look stunning in the overall look. She captioned the post, “A little bit of gloss and a whole lotta boss."

As soon as the actress uploaded the pictures on social media, her fans were quick enough to bombard the comments section with praise. One of her fans commented, “Literally breath-taking". Another fan wrote, “BOSS LADY."