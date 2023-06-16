'Lord Hanuman' Makes a Cameo In The Flash Amid Adipurush Release, Photo Goes Viral

This weekend, two highly-anticipated films hit the big screen. While there was Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, that focused on the tale of Ramayan, we also watched Ezra Miller return as Barry Allen in The Flash. While the Bollywood and Hollywood movies are starkly different from each other but they both had one connection: Lord Hanuman.

Many movie goers who went to watch The Flash noticed that there was a picture of Lord Hanuman in movie. In the photo from the scene that is going viral, Barry was seen seated with Iris West (Kiersey Clemons). She is seen visiting his house and talking about his father’s case and that’s when he gets the idea of changing things in the multiverse. The scene is a combination of some serious/emotional discussion with some humour.

While the scene was pivotal, many Indians noticed that Lord Hanuman’s poster was pinned in the background. While it was a welcomed surprise, the film failed to explain the reason behind the poster.