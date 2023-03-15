Actress Honeyy Jaiin was recently seen in the investigative thriller web film Lost. Honeyy plays the role of the sister of the lost boy in the Yami Gautam starrer film. Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Choudhury of ‘Pink’ fame, the movie is currently streaming on ZEE5. It also features Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, and other prominent actors.

Recently, actress Honneyy Jaiin, who holds an MBA degree in finance, spoke to News18 Showsha about the challenges of her role and how she left a banking job months before the pandemic to start her career in Bollywood. She also shared her two cents about the portrayal of women in OTT shows.

Speaking about her love for acting and making the crucial decision of switching her career amid the testing pandemic times, Honeyy says, “I was at one of the best companies but, there’s a calling in life. You have to follow it. I delayed it for a couple of years and later I couldn’t just do it. I resigned and then unfortunately covid happened. The good thing is I auditioned and got the film. It was scary at the start. Nobody was expecting covid. I had a vision. I used to do short films and plays. I write also and even directed a short film."

Since Honeyy has worked on OTT projects, we asked about her two cents on OTT shows and the subjects being explored currently and the portrayal on women in them. Honeyy says, “OTT undoubtedly is coming up with progressively brilliant content and with easy access to the international series and movies, the bar is raising higher every day. The portrayal of women is improved impressively. Women are breaking the glass ceiling and taking the centre stage in every field worldwide. Cinema or OTT, women are delivering top-notch performances and proving themselves. The most applaudable fact is the acceptance of female-orientated content which was not present before. We are all involved as makers and audiences, thanks to OTT."

On being asked about working with Yami Gautam, she said, “You just can’t help but love her. She is amazing! She helped me and shared some tips as an actor which helped me perform better. Also, she was very protective and making sure I’m comfortable. It is very rare for a star to do that and I was awestruck with all that. I felt really special. I’m absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Yami Gautam - she is undeniably one of the finest actresses we have. We had an incredibly amazing bond as Vidhi and Namita, and Yami unknowingly provided Namita with a friend she had never had before and did it so wonderfully!"

“There was this one particular scene I remember with Yami which will remain etched in my memory and my heart. There was a scene in a cafe where I come to give her some information and I start speaking about the same. Yami’s character just keeps looking at me and then offers me a cookie which I eat. Then due to some technical problem the scene had to be cut where she told me that I look beautiful and shouldn’t get conscious about eating," she added.

Honeyy comes from a finance backdrop. When asked about the change in career from finance to the acting, Honeyy said, “I worked as an investment banker with companies like Bank of New York and JP Morgan. In the first year of my job with the Bank of New York I started getting inclination toward theatre. I did theatre for couple of years then later I moved to Paris for work, so had to leave it. But my love for acting always haunted me so I left the job there and moved back to Mumbai, started working with JP Morgan to start a life in Mumbai. I met Jogi Mallang Sir who is a renowned actor and casting director for workshops. He encouraged me to audition for this role and knowing it was Anirudh Roy Choudhary’s film it would be a dream come true if I got the role, and the rest is history."

