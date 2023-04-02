'Love and Peace': Sheezan Khan Shares 1st Pic After Getting Bail In Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case

Almost a month after Sheezan Khan walked out of jail in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, the former Ali Baba actor shared the first post on his Instagram handle. On Sunday, Sheezan and his sister Falaz Naaz shared a joint post and dropped a picture in which the brother-sister duo was seen posing together.

The caption accompanying the picture read, “To those who asked for it, Here you go, Love and peace," along with red heart and a folded hand emoji. Check out the post here:

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans and friends took to the comment section to shower love and sends wishes to the two actors. While their sister Shafaq Naaz wrote, ‘awww’ with a red heart emoji, actress Arti Singh commented, “God bless u". Kishwer Merchant and producer Nivedita Basu among others also dropped red heart emojis.

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25, 2022, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. He was granted bail in March this year.

After he walked out of jail, his sister Shafaq Naaz now opened up about what all they went through as a family in the last couple of months and recalled how she could see Khan only through a glass window while he was in prison.

Shafaq also mentioned how Sheezan ‘went through the worst’ after Tunisha’s death and said, “I don’t think he even got the time to process things as everything happened in such a jiffy. He was also away from all of us in that jail. But he’s such a strong boy who dealt with everything patiently. It has taken a toll on him but he is standing strong and is at peace right now at home."

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

