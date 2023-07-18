Love Suspense Thrillers? Know The Best Pick For You This Week

In the vast landscape of film genres, crime, thriller, and suspense have always captivated audiences. Among the gems of Bollywood’s suspense thrillers, Kahaani stands out as a remarkable cinematic experience. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role, this gripping film has left an indelible mark on viewers.

Kahaani, also co-written and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, weaves an intricate tale of a pregnant woman, Vidya Bagchi - portrayed by Vidya Balan - who embarks on a quest to find her missing husband in Kolkata during the time of Durga Puja. As the story unfolds, the audience is led through twists and turns, questioning the husband’s fate and uncovering a web of secrets.

The film’s success can be attributed to its compelling narrative and brilliant performances. It garnered critical acclaim and earned over Rs 100 crores worldwide, despite being made on a modest budget. The talented ensemble cast, including Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indraneil Sengupta, and Saswata Chatterjee, delivered powerful performances, elevating the film’s impact.

The success of Kahaani led to a sequel, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, released in 2016, which continued the story’s intriguing narrative. The film achieved widespread popularity and garnered numerous awards, including Filmfare, National Film, IIFA, Screen, and Zee Cine Awards. In 2021, the makers of the movie also released a movie named Bob Biswas which was a spin-off of Kahaani revolving around the life of Bob Biswas, the assassin in Kahaani (portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee). Bob Biswas was directed by Diya Ghosh, daughter of Sujoy Ghosh and had Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh and Paran Bandyopadhyay in pivotal roles.