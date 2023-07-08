Lukman Avaran-Sreenath Bhasi’s Corona Jawan Has A New Name, Details Here

Malayalam film Corona Jawan, directed by debutante CC Nithin, has been the talk of the tinsel town with its intriguing posters and musical numbers. Now, it has become a hot topic of discussion with the change in its name. The makers have changed the name from Corona Jawan to Corona Dhawan. As per the makers, some technical reasons prompted them to reconsider the name and change it. Reportedly, Corona Dhawan narrated a riveting storyline, set against the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic. Actors Lukman Avaran, Sreenath Bhasi, Johny Antony, Sarath Sabha and Irshad form the star cast of Corona Dhawan. Avaran, who has essayed the lead role in this film, shared the news about the title change with a unique post on Instagram. The clip shows a wooden box with the film’s old name changed into the new one. This unique glimpse left social media users eagerly anticipating the release of Corona Dhawan.

Sujai Mohanraj is associated with Corona Dhawan as its writer. Janeesh Jayanandan is responsible for the cinematography, while Rijo Joseph composed the music. Bibin Ashok has scored the background music and Ajeesh Anand has handled the editing. James & Jerome Productions have backed Corona Dhawan. This film is currently in the post-production stage and will hit the big screens soon. Listin Stephen’s production company Magic Frames is responsible for the distribution of Corona Dhawan. According to the reports, Corona Dhawan has gone on floors in Chalakudy, Thrissur, Kerala.