Lust Stories 2 Director Reveals How Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Fell In Love, Says ‘Game On’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are undoubtedly one of the most popular couples in the industry. Although they haven’t made their relationship official but their consistent sightings together have only intensified rumours about their dating status. Fans are eager to know about it and looks like their wait has ended. Recently, in an exclusive conversation, Sujoy Ghosh revealed Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s dating status.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when Sujoy Ghosh was asked how the ‘lust story’ between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma turned into a love story. Sujoy answered saying that they were the only two people willing to do it, before he said that he was just joking. “It just happened. I was working with Vijay on a film earlier and then Tamannaah in. They both wanted to work together and it just happened. I gave them the script. Tamannaah liked the script, Vijay liked the script. Tamannaah had some questions, Vijay answered those questions and then..game on," he said.

To note, both actors are currently seen together in Lust Stories 2 which was released on Netflix. Fans are going gaga over their steamy scenes in the anthology. In December 2022, rumours started that Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma and Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia are dating. The buzz intensified when an alleged clip went viral on the internet, capturing the two actors sharing a kiss in Goa at a New Year’s Eve bash. In fact, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted together at the airport just a few days before the video went viral, and Vijay Varma even visited Tamannaah’s residence on her birthday back in December 2022.