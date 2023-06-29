Lust Stories 2 Review: Kajol, Neena Gupta Shine; Tamannaah, Vijay's 'Sex With Ex' Fails To Impress

Lust Stories 2 follows its predecessor – much in the same way with very little romance and a lot more lust. But the latest, now on Netflix, is far more brazen and bold than the first one, and some could find it unpleasant. A subtle approach could have done wonders to the these Lust Stories – four episodes in all and helmed by well-know auteurs, R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit R. Sharma and Konkona SenSharma.

I found the first and the last episode a notch or two higher than the rest. Balki’s Made for Each has a superb actress in Neena Gupta, who plays grandmother, rather a marriage counsellor to Veda (Mrunal Thakur) and Arjun (Angad Bedi). They are in love and set to take the pheras. At a pre-marriage discussion, the grandmother steps in and asks the two youngsters whether they have had sex – much their embarrassment and that of their families. “But before you buy a car, do you not test drive it" quips the old lady. Later. She gives invaluable lessons to Veda, and happily there is a bit of subtlety in these conversations – like for instance using Mount Fuji instead of orgasm.

The last segment, Tilchatta by Sharma has Kajol playing Devyani Singh. While Kumud Mishra essays the role of Suraj Singh, Anushka Kaushik plays Rekha. Devyani is tired of her husband, Suraj’s, openly philandering ways, and he even does not let the housemaid alone. Their son is all set to fly away to England for higher studies, and the mother is supremely happy about this. But little does she realise the shock that awaits her round the corner. Tilchatta is well made and the climax comes as a lovely piece of surprise – though shock for Devyani.