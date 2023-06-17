Lust Stories 2: Tamamnah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Argue Over Definition Of Lust In New Promo

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed she is dating Vijay Varma. The actors, who will soon be seen in Lust Stories 2, had sparked rumours of their romance on New Years when a video of them kissing at a party went viral. While Tamannaah and Vijay are keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for now, a promo video of their upcoming film showed Tamannaah Bhatia dismissing Vijay Varma’s idea of love as ‘lust’.

In the promo, Vijay Varma can be seen watching a scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge and expressing, “Agar sacha pyar hai to wo zarur palat ke dekhegi (she will definitely turn around if there’s true love)." To this, Tamannaah promptly responds,"Enough, this is not love but lust." Not willing to concur with the Jee Karda star, Vijay Varma states, “What if one falls in love at first sight like Raj, Rahul and Prem?" Tamamnah Bhatia corrects him again, “It’s lust at first sight, love takes time," she says.