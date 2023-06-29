Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Surprise Fans With Their Steamy Intimate Scenes

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed anthology Lust Stories 2 has finally released today. The anthology was in the news ever since the trailer was released. Right from the bold scene to the cast, everything was grabbing attention. And now since it has released, it has been trending on social media. Fans are in awe of the performances delivered by Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in this bold series. Twitter is flooded with rave reviews, unanimously giving a thumbs up to the chemistry shown in Lust Stories 2.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra in main roles. Fans are going gaga over Lust Stories 2 ever since it was released on Netflix. All eyes were on Tamannaah and Vijay Varma’s short film as the duo is dating each other in real life. Twitterati have given thumbs up to Lust Stories 2, expressing their excitement on seeing the multi-starrer.

Check the tweets here: