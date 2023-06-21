Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Married Vijay Varma Tries To Kiss Ex-Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia

The trailer of Lust Stories 2 is finally out and sending netizens into a frenzy, thanks to Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s sizzling chemistry in the movie. Tamannaah and Vijay, who recently confirmed their relationship, are having an extra marital affair in the Netflix anthology.

In one of the segments, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Vijay gets cosy with Tamannaah as he asks her “Where did you suddenly disappear 10 years ago? I missed you so much." “We can’t do this. You’re married," Tamannaah’s character tells Vijay. Their 10-second scene in the trailer has created a stir on social media, with fans getting excited to see them together on screen for the first time.

Advertisement

In another story, we see Kajol’s husband, played by Kumud Mishra, cheating on her with their house help. When Kajol removes the maid from the job, Kumud appears to abuse her physically. Kajol looks impressive in a simple, middle-class de-glam avatar.