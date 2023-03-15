Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, has emerged to be one of the most successful rappers in the music industry. His foot-tapping Punjabi music with groovy beats has become a favourite amongst the masses. Honey Singh has garnered a massive fan following, unleashing a wave in the music fraternity. Carving a niche for himself in the world of glam and glitz, he has delivered some groundbreaking songs including Brown Rang, Dope Shope, Blue Eyes, Party All Night, and Lungi Dance, which are still ruling our playlists.

Today, March 15, marks Honey Singh’s 40th birthday. On this special occasion, let’s have a look at some expensive things owned by him. According to media reports, Honey Singh is the owner of not one but two lavish properties in India. Sources have revealed that his ancestral home in Punjab costs approximately Rs 3 crore. He also boasts of a luxurious apartment in Delhi.

Advertisement

Speaking of his opulent lifestyle, Honey Singh seems to have a special affinity for funky accessories, especially watches. He is often spotted wearing quirky jewellery and sporting uber-cool watches, flaunting his bling-tastic fashion. Honey Singh owns a watch from the shelves of the luxury brand Patek Philippe Nautilus. According to KoiMoi, the Patek Philippe Nautilus is Rose Gold in colour and costs somewhere between 90 lakh and 1 crore.

Advertisement

KoiMoi further reports that Honey Singh was captured sporting the opulent watch during one of his musical promotions with Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. Another lesser-known fact about the jaw-droppingly expensive watch is that even if you have enough cash to purchase it, it would take somewhere between 3-7 years to get the watch delivered. Yes, you read that right. It’s because there is no option for fast or one-day delivery for this watch.

Reports claim that the primary consumers of the Patek Philippe Nautilus watch are those belonging to royal families.

Honey Singh’s car collection will also highly amuse you. Sources claim that he added various models like Audi R8, Audi Q7, BMW, Jaguar, Phantom 2, and Rolls Royce to his car collection. The price range of these cars is around Rs 1.2 to Rs 2 crore.

Advertisement

According to Siasat.com. Honey Singh’s net worth is about 180 crore.

Read all the Latest Movies News here