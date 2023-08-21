Lyca Productions To Part Ways With Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi? Here’s What We Know

Ajith Kumar is currently filming for his upcoming movie Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film was announced several months back but the shooting for the film has not begun yet. There’s been a lack of updates on its progress for several months, leaving fans in suspense. Despite the anticipation, no official status update on the movie’s development has been provided by the makers. Furthermore, concerns have arisen about the potential delay in shooting due to the busy schedules of the production team members.

Earlier, the film was under the direction of Vignesh Shivan. However, reports suggest that as the storyline’s advancement proved unsatisfactory, the director opted to step away from the film. Subsequently, after thoughtful deliberation, director Magizh Thirumeni was announced as the replacement, bringing renewed energy to the project.

Amidst these changes, now, speculations are circulating regarding Lyca Productions’ continued involvement in the venture. The industry is abuzz with discussions surrounding Lyca Productions’ potential departure from the film. There are reports suggesting that the production house is considering pulling out from the Vidaamuyarchi project. Allegedly, the house has indicated that it will withdraw its involvement if filming does not commence within the upcoming months.

The upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi will mark the 62nd film of Ajit Kumar. Anirudh Ravichander will be crooning the music of this upcoming action-thriller. Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan is anticipated to play the female lead role alongside Ajith and Arun Vijay.