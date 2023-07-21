Lyricist Super Subu Opens Up About His Motivation To Pen The Lyrics Of Hukum

Jailer may give fans a chance to see the Rajinikanth they have been missing. The actor has recently experienced a difficult time in his career. The majority of the directors who collaborated with the renowned actor in recent years were unable to highlight his swag. The Rajinikanth that his admirers fell in love with has been waiting patiently to appear on screen. The poster of Jailer has given Rajinikanth’s fans a ray of hope that Nelson Dilipkumar will present him in his best form.

If the posters were not enough for fans to get excited about, the recently released second single from Jailer has made fans go crazy. Titled Hukum, the song is the ultimate mass pleaser that elevates the Thalaivar. Anirudh Ravichander, has been successful in putting out a song that celebrates the persona of Rajinikanth.

Hukum, written by Super Subu, is all about Rajinikanth’s timeless style that endures beyond generations. The song also has Anirudh’s vocals. ‘Ungappan whistle ah ketavan’ (The one who received your dad’s hoots and whistles) is one example of a line. Another one goes ‘Thalaimura Kadakura hit-aanavan’ (someone who is a hit beyond generations) and any Rajinikanth fan can vouch for the fact that these lines are totally on point and relatable when it comes to Rajinikanth.

In an interview with a YouTube channel, Subu said that when he heard the music by Anirudh Ravichander, he knew the lyrics had to be fiery to match the mass-appealing tunes. He was also shown the footage of the song and he described it as being on ‘another level’. Anirudh then told him to retain as much mass appeal as he could and Subu wrote the song in just one hour.