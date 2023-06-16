Lyricist Vairamuthu Writes Song For M Karunanidhi's 100th Birth Anniversary

Lyricist Vairamuthu has penned a song for the occasion of late politician and actor M Karunanidhi’s centenary birth celebrations. June 3, 2024, will mark M Karunanidhi’s 100th birth anniversary. Ghibran has composed the track. The vocals are by Yasin.

Vairamuthu shared a behind the scene video of this number on Facebook on June 15. Social media users can see the veteran lyricist guiding Ghibran and Yasin on certain parts of this song. He seems visibly impressed when Yasin sang some of the notes in this number perfectly.

Advertisement

However, some social media users are not happy with the lyricist’s work. One of them reminded him of sexual harassment allegations levelled by singer Chinmayi Sripada. Another commented that the veteran lyricist is a puppet writer and doesn’t have the courage to speak the truth with his songs.

Recently Vairamuthu’s name dominated the headlines after singer Bhuvana Seshan talked about his allegations. She told the news agency ANI, “Almost 17 women have placed allegations against him (poet and lyricist Vairamuthu) but only four of them had the courage to show their faces and say their names, it’s that difficult to come out of a harassment situation. The only purpose of sharing my story is that I don’t want the dreams of young singers to be crushed. I don’t want the same to happen with girls." Bhuvana also appreciated Chinmayi for having the courage to share her side of the story.