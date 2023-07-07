Maamannan Creates Record, Hits Rs 40 Crore Mark Worldwide In First Weekend

Director Mari Selvaraj’s latest film, Maamannan, has been garnering tremendous success at the box office since its release. The movie, made on a budget of just Rs 10 crore, has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark worldwide. With its strong performance in the first week, Maamannan is expected to continue its impressive run in the coming weeks.

Despite facing controversies before its release, Maamannan premiered in theatres on June 29 to high anticipation. As a socio-political film, it has received a range of reviews, from positive to mixed. On its seventh day, July 6, the movie is estimated to have grossed Rs 2.25 crore in India, resulting in a total collection of Rs 36.25 crore domestically within a week. The specific figures for Tamil Nadu and worldwide collections are yet to be disclosed by the Maamannan team.

Maamannan is the third film directed by Mari Selvaraj, following the critically acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. Known for advocating social justice, the film features a talented cast including Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

Advertisement

Udhayanidhi Stalin, one of the film’s stars, recently expressed his gratitude to director Mari Selvaraj by gifting him a luxury car, symbolizing their strong bond and appreciation for each other’s work.

Maamannan is all set to make its way to Telugu audiences as Nayakudu. The makers are confident in the film’s ability to resonate with viewers in Telugu-speaking states and have scheduled its release for July 14, 2023. Asian Cinemas and Suresh Productions will present the Telugu version, and fans can anticipate the trailer release soon.