Maamannan Review: Fahadh Faasil And Vadivelu Shine In This Gripping Tale

Maamannan, which literally means a great emperor in English, is a political thriller directed by Mari Selvaraj. The movie, which was released on June 29, has received mixed responses from critics and fans. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh are part of the film.

Maamannan lays emphasis on how with power comes responsibilities. An MLA played by Vadivelu rises in the ranks from being a mere party worker. But as he gains his ranks within the political party, the question of self-respect and justice arises. After a heated argument where the MLA is disrespected, his son, Athiveeran, aka Veera, played by Udhayanidhi Stalin, lashes out that lets loose a chain of events. For those who don’t know, Vadivelu has made a comeback with this film. His character, wait a minute, has nothing to do with humour. Fans have fallen in love with Vadivelu’s latest avatar.

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Rathinavel, the antagonist. He is terrifyingly brutal.

Udhayanidhi’s performance as a feisty youngster who questions the wrong and voices his opinions against it is quite refreshing to watch. Keerthy Suresh’s Leela is a social worker, who fights against wrongdoings but her scenes are very limited which could have been meatier.

Overall, both Udaynidhi Stalin (Athiveeran) and Vadivelu (the father) have pulled off stellar acting performances. Director Mari Selvaraj’s retelling of the classic Thevar Magan was risky but it seems to have pulled true. Maamannan is inspired by Thevar Magan, which starred Kamal Haasan and Shivaji Ganeshan. It was also remade in Hindi, titled Virasat, which starred Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Pooja Batra and Amrish Puri in important roles.