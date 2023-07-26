Maamannan To Kolla, Movies And Web Series Releasing This Week On OTT Platforms

From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romantic comedies, there’s a diverse lineup catering to all tastes of the OTT audience. As viewers gear up for some binge-watching, the upcoming releases promise to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience right in the comfort of their homes. The list of movies and web series that are going to grace OTT platforms this week can be seen below:

1. Maamannan (Netflix)

Kicking off the weekend with a bang is the Tamil-language political thriller movie Maamannan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh. Initially released on June 29, “Maamannan" received a mix of positive reviews from critics. Now, it’s set to make its way to Netflix on July 27, allowing viewers to delve into a world of political intrigue and gripping storytelling.

2. Regina (Amazon Prime)

For fans of crime thrillers, Regina is a must-watch. Directed by Domin. D. Silva and produced by Sathish Nair under Yellow Bear Production, the film stars Sunaina in the lead role, accompanied by Ananth, Bava Chelladurai, Gajaraj, Sai Dheena, Ritu Manthra, Nivas Adhithan, Vivek Prasanna, and Ajeesh Jose in supporting roles. Regina hit the screens on June 23 and has already garnered attention for its intense storyline. Now available on Amazon Prime since July 25, the movie promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

3. Kaalkoot (Jio Cinema)

Prepare for an engrossing drama series with Kaalkoot. Featuring Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, and Yashpal Sharma, the web series revolves around a police officer grappling with societal pressure to marry, bullying from superiors, and the need to stand firm in challenging times. Set to release on Jio Cinema on July 27, Kaalkoot offers a compelling narrative and stellar performances.

4. Happiness for Beginners (Netflix)

Looking for a feel-good romantic comedy-drama? Happiness for Beginners is just what you need. Directed by Vicky Wight, the film follows Helen, who, after getting divorced, embarks on a wilderness survival course. Through this experience, she discovers that sometimes, you need to lose yourself to find yourself. With Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, and Nico Santos in the lead roles, Happiness for Beginners promises to warm your heart and put a smile on your face. Catch it on Netflix from July 27.