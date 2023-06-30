Maamannan Twitter Review: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Last Film Leaves Audience Impressed

Maamannan was released in the theatres on Thursday. The political drama has an ensemble star cast including Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivelu in lead roles. The film has been directed by Mari Selvaraj, who earlier made two of the best films in the last decade and has raised the expectation bar higher. Maamannan has received mixed reviews from critics. However, the audience is loving every bit of it as they have flooded their reviews on Twitter. Let’s take a look.

One of the film buffs wrote, “Brilliant! One of the best Tamil movies in recent times. A stunning film on how oppressed and neglected rise against a powerful class backed by the entire system. Through the narrative of Mari Selvaraj, you can feel the boiling tension and executes it superbly."

Advertisement

Another micro-blogging user said, “It takes extraordinary guts, knowledge and political understanding to conceive and make a film about a reserved constituency MLA. Hats off to Mari Selvaraj, you are a brave writer-filmmaker."

Another person also praised Fahadh Fassil’s acting chops in the film and added, “Fahadh Faasil is on fire (fire emoji). He showed the rage of villains. Justified the role more than enough. He steals the show with a lion’s share in it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Twitter user wrote, “Watched FDFS Mamannan at my favourite at Vasu Theatre. Brave and very bold attempt from Mari Selvaraj, Vadivelu sir and Udhayanidhi Stalin acting (fire emojis). Matured Political Drama was enjoyed well. As usual, Dolby with AR Rahman music blasts the speakers."

Advertisement

Not only the audience, but Dhanush who has watched the film has also praised the makers and said that the theatres are going to erupt. “Maamannan by Mari Selvaraj is an emotion. A big hug to you Mari. Vadivelu sir and Udhayanidhi Stalin delivered a very convincing performance. Great work from Fahadh and Keerthy Suresh. Theatres are gonna erupt for the interval block. finally, AR Rahman sir, beautiful," the Atrangi Re actor tweeted.