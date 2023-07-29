Maanyata Dutt's Birthday Note For Sanjay Dutt Is All Things Sweet And Wonderful

Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his birthday today. One of the very few actors in Bollywood having the reputation of playing both a good and bad gay, Sanjay Dutt has delivered some heartwarming, notable performances over the years. And today, as the brilliant actor celebrates his 64th birthday, his wife Maanayata took to social media to write a birthday wish.

Maanayata expressed her profound gratitude to Sanjay Dutt for his unwavering support throughout their marriage. Sanjay Dutt has been roped in many controversies and has led a rocky lifestyle owing to his legal troubles and drug issues, but both have stood the test of time and always supported each other. Maanyata thanked Sanjay Dutt in her post thanking him for ‘being him’.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata have always been an inspiration to many with their adorable love story, with the star wife supporting him consistently throughout his cancer struggles as well as his earlier troubled life.

Maanyata fondly wished hubby a Happy Birthday in a video that she posted today. She also emphasised that she feels blessed to be a part of his life.

Maanyata wrote, “Happy birthday my bestest half ♥️😘 words are not enough to appreciate all the things that you do for me….thank you for being so amazing…thank you for being you…wishing you nothing but the best ever in your life!! May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful life♥️ stay blessed 😘 #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod".