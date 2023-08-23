Made In Heaven 2: Radhika Apte On Yashica Dutt's Plagiarism Claims: 'It Should Be Looked At Positively'

The fifth episode of Made in Heaven 2, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been a topic of conversation since its release. This episode addresses the issue of casteism that persists even in modern times. Radhika Apte portrays Pallavi Menke, a Dalit author, who confidently embraces her identity and advocates for her community. On Monday, Yashica Dutt, a journalist and author renowned for her book ‘Coming Out as Dalit,’ which offers insights into the Dalit experience in India, took to Instagram. She wrote about how the episode gave her an intense emotional reaction and criticised the creators of Made in Heaven for depicting a version of her life on screen without getting permission or giving credit.

Reacting to it, Radhika Apte, during a chat with Hindustan Times, said, “I strongly feel that no matter what both the parties are talking about and feeling, I know for a fact that neither of them [makers of the show and the author] want the good effects or the good consequences of this episode to be diminished even for a minute," says Apte.