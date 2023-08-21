Made in Heaven 2: Zoya Akhtar Refutes Link Between Episode Story and Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Alleged Dating

Since its release on August 10, the second season of the Prime Video series Made in Heaven has been courting controversies. Recently, creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti addressed speculations surrounding the fourth episode of the new season. This episode has been linked to the real-life story of the once-rumored Bollywood couple, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The fourth episode of Made in Heaven Season 2 revolves around the wedding of prominent actors Sarafaraz Khan and Leila. Leila comes from Iran but has established herself in the Hindi film industry. Sarfaraz is played by actor Pulkit Samrat, while Leila is portrayed by Elnaaz Norouzi. In this episode, Sarfaraz, who is on the verge of announcing a new movie with Leila, attempts to persuade the film’s director to replace her with a younger actress opposite him instead.