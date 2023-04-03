'Made Me Physically And Mentally Weak': Sai Dharam Tej On Accident During Shoot

The makers of Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha have wrapped up the shooting of the film. The news was shared on social media by the actor. On April 21, the movie will be released on the silver screen. Sharing the news, Sai Dharam Tej twitter, “AND It’s a WRAP! (Except for one song) A Journey of startling vision, relentless hard work & team efforts will always make Virupaksha a memorable & amazing experience. Can’t wait to meet you all on the big screen on Apr 21st. Thank you, everyone."

In a recent interview, Sai Dharam Tej informed the audience that during the shoot of his 2021 movie Republic, he met with an accident. The accident made him both physically and mentally weak. He recalled that he avoided social media because trollers used to make fun of his condition and sometimes his injured images were also shared on social media. In the interview, while reliving those memories, Sai Dharam Tej went emotional. He said that he learned the importance of talking and speaking because after the accident he wasn’t able to speak properly. There was a moment when the actor thought his acting career is over because of his speech impairment. But as said by Sai Dharam Tej, he trusted the supreme power and ignored what others said.

Let’s come back to his upcoming movie Virupaksha directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. Virupaksha is a broad-reaching fantasy story. The movie’s teaser was previously published by Jr NTR. The fact that Jr NTR also gave the voice-over for Virupaksha makes it special. Currently, the crew is focused on post-production formalities. Sai Tej and his uncle Pawan Kalyan have also started shooting for another movie. The film at hand is a remake of the popular Vinodhaya Sitham film from Tamil.

The lead role will be played by Sai Tej, and the role of a God will be played by Pawan. Sai Tej is counting on Virupaksha to deliver the big hit he needs to make a return. To elaborate further, the movie also stars Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier in addition to Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej.

