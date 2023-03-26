HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADHOO: Madhoobala Raghunath aka Madhoo gained fame from Mani Ratnam’s 1992 film Roja. Her expressive eyes and innocent demeanour made her a household name after the film’s release. Born on March 26 1969 in Chennai, to Raghunath and Renuka, a former Bharatnatyam instructor, Madhoo was interested in films from a young age.

She has been a part of the Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu film industries for years, leaving audiences stunned with her acting capabilities. Some of her top movies are Phool aur Kante (1991), Roja (1992), Prem Yog (1994), Jallad (1995), Thalaivii (2021). The Roja star turns a year older today. On her special day, take a look at some lesser-known facts about Madhoo.

Ten lesser-known facts about Madhoo

Advertisement

Madhoobala Raghunath, famously known as Madhoo was named Padma Malini at birth but her father later changed her name to Madhu Malini. At the age of 13, Madhoo lost her mother to cancer. St. Joseph High School in Juhu, Bombay, is where Madhoo finished her education. She studied in Roshan Taneja’s School of Acting for two months, after receiving a tiny role offer. She started exercising and swimming to reduce weight, got braces for her teeth, had a haircut, underwent a complete makeover, including clearing up her skin, and improved her Hindi, after she was removed from Roshan Taneja’s School of Acting. Suddenly, a fresh, improved, and seductive Madhoo made her debut on screen. Her birth name Madhu has appeared in five films. She made her acting debut in Ottayal Pattalam (1991), a Malayalam movie starring Mukesh and Hindi film debut alongside Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante (1991). She moved to the United States after getting married to Anand Shah, who was born into a wealthy industrialist family. She later gave birth to two daughters. Madhoo’s husband is a relative of Juhi Chawla’s husband, Jay Mehta. She has also contributed to TV shows like Kaveri, Devi, Soundaravalli, and Aarambh: Kahaani Devsena Ki. Madhoo has even participated in some reality shows as a guest judge. She has also served as the host of the DD National music television programme Rangoli.

Read all the Latest Movies News here