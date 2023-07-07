Madhoo Lashes Out At Ageism in Bollywood, 'Can't Play Ajay Devgn's Mother, We Are of Similar Age'

Actress Madhoo, known for her roles in films like Roja, Yodha, Zaalim and Yeshwant, has revealed that she made the decision to leave the film industry during the pinnacle of her career in the 90s. She spoke about her dissatisfaction with the roles she was being offered, saying that it still remains challenging for women of a certain age to clinch substantial and impactful roles even today.

During the 90s, Hindi films primarily focused on action-driven narratives and male heroes, according to Madhoo. The actress, who made her Hindi cinema debut alongside the Bollywood star with 1991 feature Phool Aur Kaante, said during a session of Prime Video’s Maitri: Female First Collective, “I have no interest in portraying the character of Ajay Devgn’s mother. And this is a probable scenario! We were both launched in the industry simultaneously and are of similar age."

Having portrayed powerful female characters in films such as Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992), Annayya and Yodha, the actress made a decision to shift her focus to Hindi films. “During the 90s, action films and heroes dominated the scene, and my roles mainly involved dancing, delivering a few romantic lines, and shedding tears with parents. While I enjoyed dancing, I realised that I was deeply unhappy with this shift from films like ‘Roja’. I recognised that my true passion lay in being an artist and doing meaningful work," she said.