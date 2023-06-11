Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi Are Now Married, First Photos From Fairytale Wedding Out

Film producer and Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband Madhu Mantena tied the sacred knot with his lady love and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi on Sunday. The wedding ceremonies unfurled amid close family and friends and first pictures from their special day have finally made its way to the social media.

Ira Trivedi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of beautiful pictures that summed up the love between the two of them. While Madhu had donned an off-white kurta and dhoti along with a white turban, Ira looked elegant in a pink kanjeevaram saree that she had paired with white wreath of flowers and ornaments. Their wedding album showcased pictures of Madhu planting a kiss on Ira’s hands and more. She wrote in the caption, “I’M complete now(with orange heart emojis)".

Earlier last evening, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao along with wife Patralekhaa and many other celebs were seen arriving for the mehendi ceremony. The event was an intimate and a grand affair with many BTown celebs marking their attendance.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi hail from diverse backgrounds. Madhu has made a name for himself as a producer in Bollywood, having worked on films like Ghajini, Ugly, and the critically acclaimed Queen starring Kangana Ranaut. His impressive filmography includes Lootera, Trapped, AK vs AK, Masaan, Dev D, Bombay Velvet, and many others.