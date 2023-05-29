Madhuri Dixit And Dr Sriram Nene Beam With Pride As Son Ryan Graduates From High School; See Photos

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene couldn’t contain their excitement as their son, Ryan, has successfully graduated from high school. The couple, known for their contributions to the entertainment and medical fields respectively, beamed with pride during the graduation ceremony. The couple celebrated Ryan’s high school graduation and shared heartwarming photos from the memorable occasion.

Madhuri Dixit took to her social media accounts to share a series of touching photos from the graduation ceremony. The snapshots showcased the beaming trio, Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Sriram Nene, and Ryan, radiating happiness and pride. In one photo, the proud parents embraced their son, showering him with affection and love. Another picture captured the family’s elation as they posed together, encapsulating the essence of this momentous occasion. “Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights," read Madhuri’s post caption.

As news of Ryan’s graduation and the heartwarming photos circulated online, fans and well-wishers showered the family with love and blessings. The comment section is flooded with congratulatory messages.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit shared reels on Instagram celebrating her husband’s birthday. In the caption, Madhuri wrote, “Happy Birthday to my soulmate and best friend. I wish you all the happiness, love. Here’s to many more birthdays and adventures together. You are indeed the wind beneath my wings."

In April, Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tim Cook got the perfect Mumbai welcome from the actress Madhuri Dixit. The actress treated the businessman with vada pav. Madhuri shared a photo on her Twitter. In the photo, both were captured laughing and enjoying vada pav. Dixit shared the photo with the caption, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!"

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is best known for her work in films. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Maja Ma and the series The Gone Game.