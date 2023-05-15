Madhuri Dixit Birthday: 56 Facts About The Eternal Beauty As She Turns 56

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADHURI DIXIT: Madhuri Dixit is one of the most iconic and beloved stars in Bollywood. Known for her graceful dancing, expressive performances, and magnetic presence onscreen, Madhuri has captured the hearts of audiences for over three decades. From her breakthrough role in Tezaab to her stunning performances in Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas, Madhuri has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Her contributions to the entertainment industry and her status as a cultural icon have earned her a special place in the hearts of her fans and admirers.

Advertisement

As the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl celebrates her 56th birthday today, it’s the perfect time to look back at Madhuri’s incredible career, and accomplishments and highlight some fascinating facts about her life and work. Here are 56 facts about Madhuri Dixit that showcase her talent, charisma, and enduring appeal.

1. Madhuri’s birth name was Madhuri Shankar Dixit.

2. She grew up in a Marathi-speaking family in Mumbai.

3. Madhuri’s father, Shankar Dixit, was a successful engineer.

3. Her mother, Snehlata Dixit, was a homemaker.

4. Madhuri Dixit has two older sisters, Rupa and Bharati, and one younger brother, Ajit.

5. She attended Divine Child High School in Mumbai.

6. Madhuri Dixit studied microbiology at Mumbai University.

7. She wanted to become a microbiologist before she decided to go into acting.

Advertisement

8. She started learning Kathak, a classical Indian dance form, at the age of three and later trained under Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj.

9. She made her acting debut in the 1984 film Abodh.

10. Madhuri Dixit’s breakthrough role was in the 1988 film Tezaab, which was a commercial and critical success.

11. She became known as the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl after the success of the song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the 1992 film Beta.

12. Madhuri Dixit has won four Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

Advertisement

13. She has also won numerous other awards for her acting, dancing, and contribution to Indian cinema.

14. Madhuri Dixit is known for her iconic dance performances in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Devdas.

15. She has also been a judge on several seasons of the reality dance competition show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Advertisement

16. Madhuri Dixit is a trained classical singer and has sung in several of her films.

17. She is also a trained painter and has showcased her artwork in exhibitions.

18. Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon, in 1999.

19. The couple has two sons, Arin and Ryan.

20. Madhuri Dixit took a break from acting after her marriage and moved to the United States with her husband.

21. She returned to India in 2011 and resumed her acting career.

Advertisement

22. Madhuri Dixit is a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

23. She has been involved in several social causes, including child health and education.

24. Madhuri Dixit has endorsed several brands, including Coca-Cola, Maggi, and Olay.

25. She has also been featured in several music videos.

26. She has the distinction of having a lake named after her. The lake Sangestar in Arunachal Pradesh, where Madhuri’s film Koyla was shot, is popularly known by her name.

27. She has not shied away from playing characters with grey shades, like her portrayal of a widow seeking revenge in Anjaam.

28. Madhuri Dixit has been honoured with several awards, including the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2008.

29. She has been featured on the covers of several magazines, including Time, Newsweek, and People.

30. Madhuri Dixit is known for her style sense and has been a trendsetter in the Indian fashion industry.

31. The actress had announced her debut music album, titled The Film Star some time back.

32. Madhuri has worked with some of the most famous actors in Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

33. She has also worked with some of the most well-known directors in Bollywood, including Yash Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

34. Madhuri’s performances in the films Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas are considered some of the best in her career.

35. In 2007, she made her comeback to Bollywood with the film Aaja Nachle, which was moderately successful.

36. Madhuri Dixit is known for her iconic dance moves in songs like Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peeche, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, and Kay Sera Sera.

37. Madhuri has been nominated for the Filmfare Awards a total of 14 times.

38. She has acted in over 80 Hindi films.

39. Madhuri Dixit is a philanthropist and is associated with several charitable organizations.

40. She is the goodwill ambassador of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, which aims to improve the welfare of girls in India.

41. The actress has her own series of dance workouts called Dance With Madhuri.

42. Madhuri had a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

43. Her pairing with Anil Kapoor in films like Tezaab, Beta, and Ram Lakhan was extremely popular in the 90s.

44. Designer Neeta Lulla conceptualised and designed a costume for Madhuri during the shoot of a song in Devdas that weighed 30 kg. The actress wore the heavy regalia without complaint.

45. Madhuri acted alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Aditya Pancholi, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Shakti Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in a movie titled Maha Paap (1990), but unfortunately, the film was eventually cancelled.

46. Madhuri had signed up for the film Jana Na Dil Se Door directed by Vijay Anand, which was supposed to feature Dev Anand and Inder Kumar as co-stars. However, she decided to leave the project before the shooting began.

47. Despite her debut not performing up to par, Madhuri continued to pursue her dreams even after experiencing a string of nine consecutive flops between 1984 and 1988.

48. She created her own online dance academy which allows users to upload their dance videos, learn various dance styles, and engage in competitions.

49. In 2014, she was designated as the Advocate for Child and Equal Women’s Rights as a Goodwill Ambassador. She actively participates in numerous humanitarian and animal welfare initiatives.

50. In the 1990s, Madhuri held the distinction of being the highest-earning female actor and reportedly earned Rs 2.7 crore for her role in Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!. This was higher than the remuneration received by her co-star Salman Khan.

51. A fan from Jamshedpur who admired Madhuri immensely, made a request to the government to declare her birthday a national holiday and designed a calendar that started the new year on her birthday.

52. The late MF Husain, a renowned artist, was enamoured by her stunning appearance and reportedly viewed her movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! 67 times. She became his source of inspiration, leading him to create a series of paintings and a film titled Gaja Gamini (2000) featuring Madhuri and Shah Rukh Khan.

53. Madhuri made her OTT debut with The Fame Game. She was nominated for the Filmfare OTT Awards for her captivating performance.

54. Madhuri, who is a proficient Kathak dancer, holds the distinction of being the sole female actress of her era to have received choreography from Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj. He even named her as the most exceptional dancer in Bollywood.

55. Madhuri has a star named after her in the Orion constellation. This was made possible by a group of her fans. The Star Foundation certificate declares that a heavenly body situated in the Orion constellation has been dedicated in honour of her and officially named after her.

56. Madhuri was last seen in the Amazon Prime OTT series Maja Maa, where she played the role of a mother, who is hiding a big secret about her life.