Madhuri Dixit’s mom Snehalata Dixit, passed away on Sunday at the age of 90. Mourning her demise, she penned an emotional note reminiscing about her best moments with her mother. Sharing a photo with her, Madhuri wrote, “Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om."

Many Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, and Athiya Shetty sent in their condolences. Sharing the heart-breaking news, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene had shared in a joint statement, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."

Advertisement

Last year, on her mother’s 90th birthday, Madhuri Dixit had taken to her social media handle to pen a heartwarming note which read, “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!"

Back in 2013, Madhuri’s mother had joined her to record a song for Gulab Gang. Speaking about the same, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had earlier shared with IANS, “When we approached Madhuri to sing a song in the film, she happily agreed to do so. When she came for the recording, she came with her mom and we discovered her mom is a very good singer. So we asked her mom if she could sing a song. Eventually, we got both Madhuri and her mom to sing a song in the film."

Advertisement

Meanwhile on the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Maja Ma starring alongside Gajraj Rao and Ritwick Bhowmik.

Read all the Latest Movies News here