Bollywood in the 90s was the decade of the Khans, be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan. Along with these superstars, the era also gave us some of the best actresses, who ruled the film industry with equal prominence. Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla to Kajol, these 90s actresses gave us a memorable decade. Let us take a look at the top 8 actresses, who ruled Bollywood in the 90s.

Madhuri Dixit: For over three decades, Madhuri has mesmerised the audience with her versatile acting and graceful dancing. She made her debut in 1984 with Rajshri Productions’ drama Abodh, but the 1988 film Tezaab gave her recognition. Her iconic roles in films like Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Dil To Pagal Hai have contributed to her lasting legacy as one of the greatest actresses of all time.

Urmila Matondkar: She started her acting career in the 80s, but tasted success with Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela. After this film, she was popularly known as the Rangeela Girl. Her most successful films include Satya, Kaun, Chamatkar, Jungle, and Ek Hasina Thi.

Karisma Kapoor: One of the leading actresses of the 90s was Karisma Kapoor. She started her career in 1991 with Prem Qaidi. Her most successful films like Raja Babu, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Raja Hindustani, Biwi No 1, Dil To Pagal Hai, Coolie No 1, Anari, Hero No 1, Judwaa and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, are still fan favourites.

Tabu: Tabu is one of the best actresses in Bollywood. She started her career in 1980. Tabu appeared in hit films like Vijaypath, Chachi 420, Virasat, Saajan Chale Sasural, Border, Hera Pheri, Chandni Bar, and Cheeni Kum.

Sonali Bendre: Sonali Bendre has also been one of the top and highest-paid actresses of the 90s. She primarily worked in Hindi and Telugu films. Her films like Sarfarosh, Major Saab, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, Diljale, and Duplicate were successful at the box office.

Kajol: Kajol made her Bollywood debut with Bekhudi in the year 1992. Some of her top-grossing films include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Her most successful films include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gupt, Dushman, Fanaa, and My Name Is Khan.

Juhi Chawla: Juhi Chawla started her career with Sultanat in 1987, but got her first success with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released in 1988. Juhi propelled her career forward with superhit films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr, Lootere, Yes Boss, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Raveena Tandon: Raveena Tandon was one of the highest-paid actresses of the 90s. She established herself by playing the lead roles in superhit films like Mohra, Dilwale, Dulhe Raja, Ghulam-e-Mustafa, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Anari No 1.

