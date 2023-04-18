Madhuri Dixit Treats Apple CEO Tim Cook With Vada Pav in Mumbai, He Shares His Review

Madhuri Dixit ensured that Apple CEO Tim Cook did not return to the US without trying Mumbai’s famous Vada Pav. The actress, on Monday night, revealed on social media that she met with Cook during his trip to Mumbai and took him to one of the popular outlets that served the Maharashtrian dish. In a picture shared on Twitter, Dixit and Cook were seen seated at the restaurant, sharing a heartfelt moment with a Vada Pav in their hands.

Sharing the picture, the Devdas actress wrote, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!" While Dixit opted for a casual pink kurta to beat the heat, Cook kept it formal with a white polo tee. Hours after the photo went viral, Cook retweeted the photo along with a review of the meal.

Advertisement

“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!" he wrote. Fans took to the thread and began recommending other dishes Cook should try. “Try Chola Bathura when you are in Delhi!" a Twitter user suggested. “Try some Gujju Food as well," another added.

For the unversed, Tim Cook is in India to launch Apple’s first two retail stores in the country, marking a significant milestone as it celebrates over 25 years in India this week. Apple’s first two retail stores in India will open this week in Mumbai and Delhi, welcoming customers from all over the country and around the world to discover the best of Apple. Apple BKC will open on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST, and Apple Saket will open for customers on April 20 at 10 a.m. IST.

Advertisement

Ahead of the launch, a party was hosted in honour of the Apple CEO and several stars including Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik and Farah Khan Ali attended it.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here