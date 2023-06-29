Madonna Hospitalised, Battling 'Serious Bacterial Infection'; Check Her Latest Health Update Here

Queen of Pop, Madoona is currently hospitalised and is battling a ‘serious bacterial infection’. On Thursday, the singer’s manager, Guy Oseary took to his Instagram handle and shared a note revealing Madonna’s latest update.

The note mentioned that Madonna was initially in ICU and is now recovering. “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," the statement read. Page Six also reported that Madonna was rushed to the hospital after being found “unresponsive" over the weekend.

Madonna’s manager further shared that due to singer’s health, all her work commitments have also been put on hold. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," the statement added.

Advertisement

Read Madonna’s Manager’s Official Statement Here: