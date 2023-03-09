Madonna Makes Relationship With 29-Year-Old Boxer Josh Popper Instagram Official With a Kissing Pic

The queen of pop Madonna has seemingly made her relationship with boxer Josh Popper Instagram official. Rumours of the 64-year-old singer dating the Popper, who is 35 years her junior, quickly ignited when she shared photos of him on social media. In one of her old Instagram stories, the singer was once spotted cuddling up to him. Whispers of their new romance quickly created a massive buzz online and now it appears that Madonna has taken a step toward confirming the rumours.

In a new glimpse shared on Instagram, Madonna was spotted celebrating the Jewish holiday Purim with a masked man, reported to be Josh Popper. Dressed in all-black ensembles, the singer chose a lacy mask to add a peek-a-boo touch to her style statement. Seemingly, Josh wore a black scarf and cap, keeping only his eyes visible to the cameras. But what stole the limelight was that the pair locked lips while striking a pose for the mushy picture. “Killer who are partying,” Madonna captioned the still as she uploaded it on her Instagram Stories.

Just a month ago, Madonna took a ringside seat at Popper’s fighting match where he registered victory against Jermained Labranche, thereby advancing to the Semi-Finals of 203lb sr. novice division in the Ring Masters Tournament Road To The Garden. Donning an all-black attire with matching sunglasses, Madonna stood close to the boxer in some of the after-match shots. In one photo, Popper rested his arms on Madonna, in another, the latter was seen holding on to the athlete's pumped biceps. “I got some good people by my side,” stated Josh Popper while sharing the photos online. Take a look at the posh here:

This development comes almost a year after Madonna parted ways with her ex-boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. The couple, who had an age gap of 35 years, dated each other for about three years before calling it quits. Williams, who was a dancer by profession, often featured on Madonna’s social media updates ever since they began dating back in 2019. It is reported that the ex-couple first met each other back in 2015 owing to their dance commitments during the singer’s Rebel Heart tour.

