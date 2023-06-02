Madras HC Stays Rs 11.5 Lakh Fine On Music Composer Harris Jayaraj In Car Tax Case

The Madras High Court has granted interim relief to Tamil music composer, Harris Jayaraj. The High Court has now restrained the state commissioner from demanding the penalty for the delayed payment of entry tax on the imported luxury car Jayaraj bought in 2010, reported The Indian Express. Earlier, the music composer was ordered to pay a Rs 11.5 lakh fine against which the composer filed a plea in High Court stating that he has already paid the entry tax.

The division bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq was hearing the plea of the music composer in which he challenged the decision of the single judge directing him to pay the penalty of the entry tax. This stay came as a big relief for Harris Jayaraj as he said that he had already paid the required tax.

Harris Jayaraj imported a Maserati Granturismo S Coupe in 2010. The local RTO refused to register the imported vehicle because the entry tax had not been paid. After this, Jayaraj filed a petition in the Madras HC challenging the RTO’s rejection to register the vehicle, but the appeal was dismissed in 2018.

Subsequently, the state government sent him a notice in 2019 requesting the payment of Rs 13 lakh for the delayed entry tax of the vehicle. Despite Jayaraj’s second request for relief, the Madras High Court ordered him to pay the entry tax with a penalty.

Later, when the state sent him another notice to pay an entry tax of Rs 11.5 lakh this year, he again decided to file the current petition in the High Court, asking for a stay. Harris Jayaraj informed the court that for the vehicle he sold in July 2012, the entry tax had already been paid.