Mahabharat Actor Gufi Paintal Passes Away At 78; Adipurush Trailer To Be Launched In Tirupati

Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for his role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has passed away. He died on Monday at the age of 78. He was hospitalised for undisclosed health reasons and was reportedly in critical condition. It has been revealed that the funeral will take place on Monday, June 5, at 4 pm.

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans are excited to see the film on the big screen, especially after the trailer of the same was launched. As the release date is inching closer every day, the excitement seems to be building more. Now makers are ready to amp up everyone with the action trailer that is all set to unveil on Tuesday.

Jennie Kim from the popular K-Pop group BLACKPINK has taken everyone by surprise by playing one of the pivotal characters in Abel “The Weeknd" Tesfaye HBO drama series The Idol. In the first episode of the show itself, Jennie has left the internet divided over a segment where she performed a racy and bold dance sequence.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is recognised as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, having achieved success through hard work and perseverance. Coming from a non-filmy background, he faced his own set of challenges on the journey to establish himself in showbiz. However, the actor recently recalled about the difficult experiences he encountered on film sets during his early days, reminiscing the hurdles he had to overcome.

