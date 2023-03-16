Tamil actress Mahalakshmi is currently enjoying a blissful married life with producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran. Since tying the nuptial knot on September 1, 2022, the celebrity couple has often dished out major couple goals with their romantic pictures on social media. Despite being brutally trolled by online haters, who leave no stone unturned to pass nasty comments at the duo, both Mahalakshmi and Ravindar have stood by each other like pillars of support.

Recently, the power couple participated in the holy Chandi Homam puja ceremony together at their home. Ravindar also shared a video of the auspicious ceremony on Instagram.

“CHANDI HOMAM BEGINS. One of the biggest and finest homam… Praying for all who trust and love us unlimitedly. Every dream of my friend should come true," the producer wrote. Take a look:

The video captured the sacrificial ritual of Sandi or Chandi Homam being conducted. Priests were seen arranging all the equipment and flower garlands required for the puja. A huge fire pit, made from bricks, was placed in the middle of the house. Some of the priests sat on the floor, surrounding the pit. Plates of food and sweets, which were a part of the puja bhog were also displayed in the video.

Being a loving husband, Ravindar also offered a sneak peek of his beloved wife Mahalakshmi in the video. The actress was decked up in traditional attire, wearing a saree and sporting statement jewellery. Mahalakshmi’s hair was tied up in a loose ponytail.

According to various religious websites, it is believed that during Sandi, or Chandi Homam, the combined energy of three Goddesses, namely Parvati, Lakshmi and Saraswati merge together to give rise to Chandni. The ritual is considered sacred since it eliminates negative energy, invoking positivity by chanting special mantras.

Earlier on March 1, Mahalakshmi and Ravindar celebrated their 6-month marriage anniversary. In a joint Instagram post, the couple dropped a mushy animated picture of each other with a giant red heart behind them. “6th month anniversary. Mahalakshmi - meaning of life and making my life happy and kind. Mrs Ravi - my world," read Ravindar’s heartfelt note.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ravindar Chandrasekaran’s last film production was the Tamil film Kaadhal Conditions Apply, directed by Arvind R. On the other hand, Mahalakshmi’s last film was director Vijay Raj’s Munnarivan. The psychological thriller film was released in April last year.

