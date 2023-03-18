Actress Mahalakshmi Shankar is one of the popular faces of the Tamil entertainment industry. From her acting prowess to her fashion choices, she is always on point. She never fails to impress her fans with her fashion statement. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures in her traditional avatar which took the internet by storm.

In the stills, the actress is seen in a mustard yellow and black cotton saree with golden detailing on the borders. She paired it with a matching boat-neck blouse. The actress wore the saree from the wardrobe of Zadies. Mahalakshmi opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair open. She also wore a matching necklace set and bangles and rounded off her look with a pair of wedges. Sharing the photos the actress wrote, “Beautiful chettinadu premium cotton saree from Zadies Shop" in the caption.

Seeing her pictures, fans rushed to the comment section and showered compliments on their favourite actress. One of the users commented, “Beautiful" and another wrote, “Lovely". “Wow Super," commented a third user. Many others showered red hearts and fire emoticons.

Mahalakshmi Shankar is a fashion enthusiast and her Instagram handle is the proof. Three days back, the actress shared another string of pictures where she was seen slaying in a beige colour saree with a fuchsia border. She paired it with a matching fuchsia-coloured blouse. She opted for minimal makeup and wore a beautiful traditional pearl necklace and matching pear peacock earring with her hair open to complete her look. Take a look at the pictures:

On the professional front, apart from being an actress, Mahalakshmi Shankar also works as a video jockey. She began her anchoring with Sun Music. She made her acting debut in 2007 with the series Arasi and went on to act in popular TV shows like Chellamay, Vani Rani and Poongodi, to name a few.

Talking about her personal life, Mahalakshmi married producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran last year in September. Their wedding was a lavish event, attended by their close companions and relatives.

