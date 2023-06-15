For Prabhas’ Adipurush, Devendra Fadnavis Wishes 'Charbuster Success’

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, is gearing up to hit the big screens tomorrow. Two days ahead of the film’s release, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, extended good luck to director Om Raut and his entire team. In his address, Fadnavis wished for the team’s success and the movie to emerge as a “chartbuster." Late Wednesday, the deputy chief minister shared a photograph of him watching the trailer of Adipurush on Twitter.

Seated on his desk, Fadnavis gazes at the desktop as two stills from the trailer, one consisting of the movie’s name appear on the screen. While sharing the photos, the minister wrote, “May the Adipurush Prabhu Shri Ram bless the much-awaited film ‘Adipurush’ based on Maryada Purshottam Prabhu Shri Ram’s life. Wishing the directors, producers, and team Adipurush a chartbuster success."

Advertisement

Take a look at his tweet here:

Actor Parbhas plays the role of Raghava and Kriti Sanon appears as Janaki, meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the main antagonist Ravana. Besides them, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage play pivotal roles in the movie. Accentuated with animation work, Adipurush is dubbed as the most expensive Indian movie to be ever made.

The movie retells the epic story of Ayodhya’s Prince, Raghava. During his exile alongside brother Lakshmana, Raghava wages war against the demon king of Lanka, who abducts his wife Janaki. The opening day box office prediction of Adipurush is said to be “phenomenal" in the words of trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Advertisement

In addition to this, News18’s exclusive assessment of the movie’s box office numbers indicates Adipurush is likely to earn over Rs 50 crore on its opening day.