Maharashtra Tamasha Artists Take Important Decisions, Address Issues In Solapur Meet

In a significant meeting held in Modnimb, Solapur district in Maharashtra on Wednesday, state-level Tamasha artists, pageant artists, centre owners, and party owners came together to address various issues concerning the traditional performing arts. Several crucial decisions were made during the gathering, which has since sparked both support and debate among the artistic community.

One of the notable decisions taken during the meeting was the prohibition of girls below 18 years of age from participating as artists in Tamasha Kendra. This decision aims to safeguard the welfare of young performers and ensure they focus on their education and personal growth before entering the professional domain.

Another noteworthy decision that emerged from the meeting was the ban on DJs in Tamasha theatres. The move is seen as an attempt to preserve the authenticity of traditional performances and distance the art form from what some perceive as a “stigma" associated with DJ culture. Lavani folk dancer Gautami Patil, who has been in the limelight lately, expressed her support for the decision, stating that it is essential to maintain the integrity of theatre and uphold its traditional roots.

Advertisement

Gautami Patil’s rising popularity has not been without controversy. Recently, a video of her went viral on social media, where she was seen sharing a peck on the cheek with a young boy during a performance. The incident raised concerns about appropriate behaviour on stage and sparked discussions on maintaining the decorum of traditional art forms.

While Gautami Patil has garnered fame in Maharashtra, she has faced criticism in the past for alleged lewd gestures during her performances. Moreover, an organizer from Solapur filed a case against her, further adding to the controversies surrounding the artist.

In response to the growing popularity of Gautami’s shows and the evolving landscape of entertainment, Lavani artist Vaishali Wadekar voiced her opinion, asserting that traditional Lavani performances in original Tamasha theatres would stand the test of time. She emphasized the need for Tamasha artists to be respected in society and called on the government to provide support, particularly for the education of children belonging to the Tamasha community.