Mahesh Babu Adds Brand New Range Rover Worth Rs 5.4 Crore To His Garage

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is widely recognised as one of the most bankable actors. He has achieved considerable success and is known for his extravagant lifestyle. His collection of luxury cars is impressive, with his latest addition being a brand-new Range Rover SV. This high-end vehicle comes with a substantial price tag, further accentuating Mahesh Babu’s penchant for luxury and his affinity for indulging in the finest things in life.

Mahesh Babu’s latest purchase, a brand-new Range Rover car, is truly remarkable. It reportedly carries a staggering price tag of Rs 5.4 crore. Range Rover cars are highly favoured by celebrities and notable personalities such as Mohanlal, Jr NTR, and Chiranjeevi have also bought them. What sets Mahesh Babu’s car apart is its distinctive gold colour, making him the sole individual in Hyderabad to own a Range Rover in this unique shade. This particular model is considered one of the most expensive cars currently available for sale in India.

Advertisement

The gold finish on the car must indeed be remarkable, giving it an extraordinary appearance. It appears that the actor is already enjoying drives on the roads of Hyderabad with his new acquisition. The stunning visuals must be a treat for fans and car enthusiasts alike.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu has collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas for an upcoming film titled Guntur Kaaram. The project has been garnering attention lately due to various reasons, including discussions about the cast, crew and reported creative differences.