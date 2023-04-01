Mahesh Babu Showers Praises On Nani Starrer Dasara

Telugu actor Nani is currently enjoying the success of his recently-released film Dasara. From his power-packed performances to the nail-biting plot, Dasara has successfully struck a chord with the masses, minting crores of rupees at the ticket window. From cine buffs to movie critics, everyone is singing praises for this Srikanth Odhela directorial.

Now, another actor from the Telugu cine industry has joined in to shower the film with praises. The person is none other than superstar Mahesh Babu. Recently, on March 31, Mahesh Babu dropped multiple plaudits on Nani’s Dasara on Twitter, indicating that he was impressed by the film.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “So so proud of Dasara!! Stunning cinema!"

The post has also caught the attention of the Twitter population, garnering

over 2.2 million views. Users have both heaped praises on Nani and Mahesh Babu

in the comments.

Helmed by debutant director Srikanth Odhela, Dasara marks

Nani’s first pan-Indian film. Needless to say, he has spelled wonder with his

acting prowess and rugged avatar in the film. Ditching the quintessential lover

boy image, the 39-year-old has transformed himself into a never-seen-before avatar

for the film, which has been well-received by his admirers.

Set against the backdrop of the coal mines of Singareni in

Telangana’s Godavari valley, Dasara revolves around a short-tempered, drunkard

coal mine worker named Dharani. His life takes a turn for the worse when he

encounters some dangerous people, hell-bent to disrupt his life. The

Telugu-language visual spectacle has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada,

and Hindi languages as well.

Dasara also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty,

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Shine Tom Chacko in important roles.

According to The Indian Express, after a global opening of Rs 38 crore, Dasara

has successfully minted above Rs 53 crore on the second day of its release.

Nani is going to work in an upcoming project with

director Shouryuv, temporarily-titled Nani 30. The film will be produced

by Mohan Cherukuri. Actress Mrunal Thakur has been roped in as the female lead.

Although not much information is available about the untitled Nani-starrer, the

teaser of the film has sparked intrigue among the masses.

