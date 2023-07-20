Mahesh Babu Unveils Daughter Sitara’s First Ad Campaign, Says, ‘Can't Be More Proud’

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has turned heads with her recent photoshoot for a jewellery brand. The starlet is also the brand ambassador of the brand. On the eve of Sitara’s 11th birthday, Mahesh Babu and Namrata unveiled the short film featuring Sitara. The film shows Sitara as a modern girl from the US who has turned to India to celebrate her half-saree ceremony at her grandmother’s house. Sitara’s character in the short films shows that she isn’t interested in the ritual but then her grandmother takes her to the jewellery store where she sees herself turning into a princess by wearing the stunning emerald jewellery set.

The ad film is directed and written by Shourya Paruvu. On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu unveiled the video on social media and can’t be more proud of his daughter’s achievement.

Advertisement

“Can’t be more proud of this incredibly beautiful talent," read the post.

The fans are heaping praise in the comments section and calling Sitara a true princess. One of the users added, “Sitaras look like a queen, so pretty." While another pointed out, “Sitara chooses to speak facts. She is no princess, she’s a queen and her voice is unique and soothing… Damn girl."

Sitara’s ad campaign PMJ Jewels is an exclusive collection of her name. It is reported that she charged Rs 1 crore for the campaign from the brand and it was donated to charity.

Namrata and Sitara shared a collaborated video of the ad film and wrote in the caption of the post, “When the princess found her crown. Thrilled to share PMJ Jewels’ ‘Princess’."

Advertisement

Earlier, Mahesh Babu appreciated his daughter’s first fashion gig on social media which was launched at Times Square, New York. Sitara looked enchanting in every picture. The actor penned the caption of the album, “Lighting up Times Square!! So proud of you my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!"