Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Charges a Jaw-dropping Fee For Times Square Ad? Here's What We Know

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara is no less than a star herself. Having over 1.3 million followers already on Instagram, Sitara is already a big hit on social media. Her popularity reached newer heights after she was featured on the Times Square Billboard as part of an ad for the jewellery brand PMJ Jewels. Not only is she starring in the ads but she is also the ambassador for the brand.

With Sitara getting much love and praise for her debut on the Times Square Billboard appearance, the chatter around her fee for the brand has also taken over social media. Many people have been curious about the fee she charged for the ad. As per a report by Siasat, Sitara charged a bomb for featuring in the ads and becoming a face of the brand.

Citing Telugu entertainment news portals, the publication reported, “The 11-year-old was given a whopping Rs 1 crore by the brand for the advertisement. The amount is much more than some of the actresses get in the industry. This is not it, the advertisement was unveiled at Times Square in New York on the 4th of July, concurring with the American Independence Day and making her the youngest star kid to feature on one of Times Square’s billboards."

News18 couldn’t confirm the authencity of the claims at the time of publishing.