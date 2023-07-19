Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Donates 1st Pay Cheque Of Rs 1 Crore To Charity

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is one of the most loved celebrities across the country and his 11-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is no less. The star kid managed to turn heads at a young age after she turned brand ambassador of a popular jewellery brand and her debut photoshoot was launched in Times Square, New York. It is reported that she took home a mammoth paycheck for the same. Sitara reportedly was paid Rs 1 crore by the jewellery brand for the commercial.

Now there are reports that the young starlet has made a noble gesture by donating her first salary to charity. Recently, Sitara, along with her mother Namrata Shirodkar, unveiled a photo album and a lookbook printed with her name at a grand event held at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad.

During the press interaction, Sitara shared that she has always been interested in the film industry and found inspiration in her mother’s confidence. She also revealed that her father Mahesh Babu was proud and emotional at the same time, after the launch of the Sitara signature collection at Times Square.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu appreciated his daughter’s first fashion gig on social media. The actor shared a set of a photo and video of Sitara’s campaign with PMJ Jewels which is an exclusive collection of her name.

“Lighting up the Times Square!! So proud of you my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!" he wrote in the caption of the post.