Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Endorses Premium Jewelry Brand; Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is one of the most famous star kids in the South. At a very young age, the little one has managed to make a strong mark among the audience with her unmatched charm and charisma. Refreshing your memory, she has already created magic onscreen alongside her father in the Penny song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Aside from this, Sitara is also very popular on social media and can give any celebrity a run for their money.

Now, the star kid has added another feather to her cap. She has become the first Indian start kid to bag one of the biggest advertisement contracts. Sitara has signed up to be the face of the well-renowned jewellery brand PMJ Jewellery. According to the reports, she has been offered a whopping sum for the deal. The team has already shot an advertisement at an unknown location recently. Filmed on a massive scale, the ad was shot over 3 days. Top-notch technicians were a part of this advertisement.

Meanwhile, Sitara took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sneak peek into her fun shooting experience. The netizens were thrilled to see her in action. The team plans a grand launch and wide promotions of the product in the coming days.

Mahesh Babu’s lineup

On the other hand, superstar Mahesh Babu is presently busy with his much-awaited drama, SSMB28. The actor has collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after blockbuster movies such as Athadu and Khaleja. Beast actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the leading lady of the untitled drama. Additionally, Sreeleela will also essay a crucial role in the film. SSMB28 is scheduled to be out in theatres on 13th January 2024, during Sankranthi.

Following this, Mahesh Babu will lead RRR director SS Rajamouli’s next, titled SSMB29 for now. If the sources are to be believed, the lead character of the movie has been inspired by Lord Hanuman.