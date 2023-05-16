Mahesh Babu’s Foundation Supports Iraqi Fan’s 5-year-old Son Ailing From Cardiac Issues

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is known for stealing a million hearts on-screen with his acting prowess, but the man is also known for his belief in charity and philanthropy. Recently, the actor funded the heart surgery of a five-year-old child of a fan hailing from Iraq. Husam Talib Hamaz is a citizen of Iraq and he is presently doing his post graduation at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. His son, Rakan Husam Talib is diagnosed with Down syndrome, atrioventricular septal defect, and left atrioventricular valve regurgitation and the doctors had prescribed an expensive surgery.

The fan soon contacted Mahesh Babu’s foundation and sought immediate help for his son. The actor’s team responded immediately and facilitated the surgery for Rakan at Andhra Hospital in the city. The heart surgery happened on May 10 and was placed in observation at ICU for two days. Rakan’s health is gradually improving and is said to be discharged soon.

Hamaz is overwhelmed by the quick response from the actor’s foundation. Speaking with the reporters, Hamaz said that he never imagined this. “The way Mahesh Babu responded and facilitated surgery is something to cherish forever. We are thankful for giving new life to my kid. I am overwhelmed by his generosity towards a foreign citizen like me," he added.

Last year, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor’s foundation called the Pure Little Hearts Foundation joined forces with Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute (RCHI) in a noble initiative to provide support to economically-challenged children with congenital heart diseases. Through this initiative, the foundation facilitated heart operations for over 1,000 children through Andhra Hospitals.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with Trivikram Srinivas tentatively titled SSMB28. Apart from this, he will also collaborate with SS Rajamouli for a pan-India film said to be an action-adventure drama. The storyline has been penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad.