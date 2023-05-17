Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 To Have A Connection With His Father's Film Ooruki Monagadu? Deets Inside

After the overwhelming success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu fans are waiting with bated breath to see him on the silver screens yet again. The Telugu heartthrob has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project, titled SSMB28 for now. While the shoot of this much-awaited drama has already commenced, the makers are yet to lock in on the title of the film.

Now, the latest buzz around this highly awaited drama is that the makers are choosing between titles like Amaravati Atu Itu, Guntur Karam and Uriki Monagadu. It might interest you to know that Ooruki Monagadu is the title of Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna Ghattamaneni’s 1981 movie, which was helmed by filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao. The grapevine also suggests that the Spyder actor is set to make the title announcement of his much-awaited film on his father Krishna’s birth anniversary on May 31. However, nothing has been made official yet.

Before SSMB28, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have previously delivered hits such as Athadu and Khaleja. The Superstar will be seen romancing Beast actress Pooja Hegde in the untitled venture. Aside from these two, Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film. The rest of the cast has been kept under wraps for now.

Now, coming to the film’s technical crew, PS Vinod is looking after the film’s cinematographer, while Navin Nooli is the head of the editing department. Additionally, Anbu-Arivu is on board the team as the choreographer, and S Thaman is composing the songs and background score for SSMB28.

After finishing work on SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will next lead RRR director SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, as per reports. Touted to be a globe-trotting adventure, the script of the movie has been penned by SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad.

Meanwhile, 2022 turned out to be an extremely challenging year for Mahesh Babu as he lost both his parents and his elder brother. Veteran actor and his father Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy passed away on November 15, 2022, after suffering a cardiac arrest.