Mahesh Bhatt Believes Alia Bhatt's Appearance At Met Gala 'Sets The Mood' Ahead Of Hollywood Debut

Alia Bhatt recently made her grand Met Gala debut this year. The actress made heads turn on the red carpet in a voluminous white gown with pearls designed by Prabal Gurung. She looked no less than a dreamy vision to behold in the same. Now her father and director Mahesh Bhatt has come forward to emphasize how an opportunity like this will aid her daughter in being more visible at International platforms.

During an interview with ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt explained that her appearance at Met Gala will serve as a precursor to her big Hollywood debut that is all set to release towards the end of this year. He said, ‘I see Alia’s visit to the Met Gala event as a precursor to the release of Heart of Stone which is a Netflix-priced asset that they are releasing somewhere towards the end of this year. So, I think this kind of sets the mood for her to be more visible in that landscape and then slowly build up from there."

He further elaborated, “Cannes and Met Gala are prestigious events and the world keeps its eyes on these events. The international upmarket, glamor brands look for a face to represent them in our country, which has got a huge population and a growing sizeable upper middle class that has an appetite for products manufactured by these labels. I think that is also one of the possible targets that Alia may be having to strike."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt in a behind-the-scenes video had revealed about her nervousness about her debut and talked to Priyanka Chopra about the same. Apart from Alia Bhatt, her friend and colleague Priyanka Chopra also attended the prestigious event.

In the video, while Alia was getting ready for the event, she opened up about being socially awkward and yet how she is in the film business. “When you first talk about major events globally, the first event that comes to your mind is the MET gala and of course, we keep looking at images every year. In terms of attention, focus and excitement, I can see the energy on the street. That nervousness is gonna really hit me. The thing is again, I am so socially awkward and shy. It’s very strange how I am an actor and I’m like literally in the movie business that requires you to be, you know, centre stage, spotlight, being like whatever."

She then shared that she needed Priyanka Chopra’s help to go to the bathroom. “Priyanka and I were talking about it yesterday. She’s like ‘You get in, and you find us’. And, I am like ‘Okay, definitely because you’re gonna have to take me to the bathroom. I’m not gonna be able to go myself.’"

Speaking about her Met Gala look on Instagram, Alia said, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look."

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED," she added.

