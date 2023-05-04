Mahesh Bhatt SLAMS Alia Bhatt's 'Favourite Ranbir Kapoor Film' in Viral Video, Netizens Troll Him

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt are not on the same page when it comes to Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali if a viral video is to go by. A Bollywood fan page put together videos in which Mahesh and Alia had contradicting thoughts about Ranbir and Bhansali. Appearing on Koffee With Karan back in 2014, on season 4, Mahesh was asked to name a film he thinks is overrated. Mahesh names Barfi without a second thought.

Karan Johar then asked to name a filmmaker who is overrated and Mahesh names Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Karan then asked Mahesh to name an actor who is a ladies’ man and he replies with Ranbir’s name. The viral clip goes on to feature a byte from an interview Alia gave last year, revealing that Barfi is her favourite Ranbir Kapoor film. It also featured a clip from the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi in which Alia called Bhansali her inspiration for years.

Advertisement

The video has garnered massive attention from social media users in the comments section. Many trolled Mahesh for calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Barfi ‘overrated.’ A fan commented, “Barfi Overrated?? Like, Seriously?? Kyun Bhai Movie To Badiya Hain." “Barfi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are (so) amazing," a second comment. “Barfi was not an overrated movie and Sanjay Leela is the best," a third comment read.

“For me, the most overrated film director is Mahesh Bhatt," fourth comment read. “He doesn’t deserve to be in cinema industry, Barfi was such an amazing cinematic movie ever to watch. Ranbir & Priyanka acted so well," fifth social media comment read.

Advertisement

Alia worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali last year in Gangubai Kathiawadi and it was a big hit, with Alia’s performance being praised. She also worked with Ranbir Kapoor last year in Brahmastra which was a hit as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here