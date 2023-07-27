Mahesh Bhatt SNUBS Question About Pooja Bhatt on Bigg Boss OTT, Praises Alia Bhatt Instead

Mahesh Bhatt refused to comment about Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss OTT 2 when he was recently spotted. The director was seen earlier this week attending the premiere of his daughter, actress Alia Bhatt’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He was joined by Soni Razdan. The paparazzi caught up with him after the premiere wrapped and tried to get a byte from him about Pooja’s game in Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, Mahesh wanted the spotlight to be on Alia.

As reported by India Today, a paparazzo asked Mahesh Bhatt, “Pooja accha khel rahi hai?" To which he replied, “Kaun?" The paparazzo clarified that he was talking about Pooja Bhatt. Mahesh ignored the question and went on to cheer for Alia instead. “Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am a fan of Alia Bhatt right now)," he said.

When the paparazzi asked him to share his review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he replied, “Bohut kamaal ki (It was amazing)."